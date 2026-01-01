Texas teen fighting for life after being struck by 2 vehicles

The Brief 19-year-old Alize Mireles is in critical condition after being struck by two different vehicles that fled the scene on New Year's Day. The incident occurred around 5:00 a.m. on the I-45 North feeder road at Crosstimbers after Mireles exited her own car for unknown reasons. No suspect descriptions have been released, and Houston Police are asking anyone with information to contact the accident division.



A mother is begging for justice and prayers after her 19-year-old daughter was struck by two vehicles that didn't stop, critically injuring the teen.

What we know:

At around 5:00 a.m. on New Year's Day on the feeder road of I-45 North and Crosstimbers St, family members say Alize Mireles is fighting for her life.

"She was 19, but that's my baby," said her mother, Andrea Hernandez. "Seeing her right now with that tube in her throat, she opened her eyes, she looked at me, but she couldn't talk, just crying tears."

Hernandez says she knows little about what happened.

A girl friend was in the white Carola Camry when Mireles pulled over on the feeder and, for some unknown reason, got out of the vehicle.

When she arrived at the scene, Hernandez says four Houston police officers were there and told her an officer would meet her at Ben Taub Hospital.

She says that never happened.

Alize Mireles & Andrea Hernandez

What's next:

An HPD spokesperson told FOX 26 that the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact HPD's accident division.