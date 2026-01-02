Homeless man rescues mother, infant after crash in Dickinson Bayou

The Brief A homeless man used a canoe to rescue a woman and her infant from a vehicle inside Dickinson Bayou. The infant was secured inside a car seat when the crash happened. Both the woman and her child were taken to UTMB Health’s League City Hospital with no serious injuries.



A woman and her infant were rescued by a homeless man after their vehicle crashed into Dickinson Bayou on Thursday evening.

Mother, infant rescued from bayou

What we know:

According to I-45 NOW, the mother lost control of the Dodge minivan she was driving eastbound on FM 517 around 9:40 p.m. Officials said the woman veered across several lanes of traffic before the minivan went down an embankment and crashed into the bayou.

The infant was secured in their car seat when the crash happened, i-45 NOW reported.

A homeless man who has an encampment in a wooded area along the bayou's bank saw the crash happen and paddled his canoe out to retrieve the mom and child, officials said. The water in the bayou was about five feet deep.

The staff at a nearby store heard the crash and called 911, officials say.

I-45 NOW reports the homeless man was able to rescue the mother and infant, and took them to shore where a Dickinson police officer was waiting.

They were taken to UTMB Health’s League City Hospital for treatment. They did not have any serious or life-threatening injuries.

Officials said a Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department crew launched a small boat to secure the van with chains. The van was pulled back to shore after more than two hours.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed how the mother lost control of the van.