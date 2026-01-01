Two crashes shut down northbound Eastex Freeway toward I-10 exit; 1 killed, 3 injured, officials say

The Brief A deadly crash was reported on northbound I-59 toward the I-10 exit. A second crash happened while first responders were at the scene. One person has died. Three others were hospitalized.



Two crashes closed off part of the Eastex Freeway and connecting ramps in Downtown Houston early Thursday morning.

Houston traffic: I-59 shutdown

What we know:

The first crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-59 toward the exit to I-10, near Daikin Park. First responders were called at about 6:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced deceased following that crash.

While first responders were at the scene, they say a second crash happened shortly before 7 a.m.

Between the two crashes, three people were taken to hospitals.

Police closed off I-59 North toward the I-10 exit, as well as the I-45 North ramp to 59.

FOX 26 confirmed the freeway reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

Other details about the crashes are limited.

It's not clear if the I-45 ramp reopened.