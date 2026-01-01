Expand / Collapse search

Two crashes shut down northbound Eastex Freeway toward I-10 exit; 1 killed, 3 injured, officials say

Updated  January 1, 2026 10:47am CST
The Brief

    • A deadly crash was reported on northbound I-59 toward the I-10 exit.
    • A second crash happened while first responders were at the scene.
    • One person has died. Three others were hospitalized.

HOUSTON - Two crashes closed off part of the Eastex Freeway and connecting ramps in Downtown Houston early Thursday morning.

Houston traffic: I-59 shutdown

What we know:

The first crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-59 toward the exit to I-10, near Daikin Park. First responders were called at about 6:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced deceased following that crash.

While first responders were at the scene, they say a second crash happened shortly before 7 a.m.

Between the two crashes, three people were taken to hospitals.

Police closed off I-59 North toward the I-10 exit, as well as the I-45 North ramp to 59.

FOX 26 confirmed the freeway reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

Other details about the crashes are limited.

It's not clear if the I-45 ramp reopened.

The Source: Houston Fire Department and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

