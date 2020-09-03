MLS Labor Day weekend preview

article

Major League Soccer pulls into Labor Day weekend with increasing momentum for its stop, start, re-started regular season, as we’re starting to see teams develop into patterns: the good teams are starting to look good, the teams at the bottom of the standings are having a harder time getting results to pull them away, and there’s a large group of teams in the middle who could easily go either way through this quick-fire format to the season. That’s where the pressure is building in MLS: teams trying to figure things out with more games than practice days, and a lot of jockeying for playoff position around them.

And as an added bonus, MLS returns to FOX this Saturday with a primetime matchup of Southeastern foes whose recent fortunes have flipped three years of prior history.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United (Sat, 8pm ET, FOX)

When Atlanta joined MLS in 2017, Orlando was the only other team in the South, and so there was a natural hope that this would be a great new rivalry: two teams with ambitious owners, big fan bases, representing a previously unconquered part of the map for American soccer. It didn’t quite pan out though, as Atlanta dominated the series while becoming a championship contender, and Orlando couldn’t catch up.

Well, the Lions have caught up: under new coach Oscar Pareja, and behind former Manchester United star Nani—who looks a rejuvenated version of himself in 2020—Orlando surprised everyone by making the MLS Is Back Tournament final, then surprised everyone again last weekend with their first win in 10 tries against Atlanta. Now, as they face off again in Central Florida, Orlando is the on-paper favorite for the first time in four years against Atlanta.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC (Sun, 8pm ET, FS1)

The expectations for the Expansion Class of 2020 were pretty clear in most people’s minds when this year started: Inter Miami would use the glitz and glamor of co-owner David Beckham to sign big stars and emulate the immediate success of Atlanta and LAFC; Nashville, meanwhile, with a more understated approach and a USL team to think about, would trend more in the direction of Minnesota and Cincinnati, leaking goals in their first year and aiming for about year three to put the pieces together. Well guess what? The teams have kind of met in the middle.

Under former MLS Cup-winning coach Gary Smith, and with US National Team defender Walker Zimmerman, Nashville have ridden a strong defense to some respectable results in recent weeks. Miami meanwhile, despite the resumes and undeniable skill of coach Diego Alonso and Mexican National Team star Rodolfo Pizarro, have won just once in their first eight games. And, in their first meeting last weekend, it was Nashville beating their expansion cousins 1-0 at home. Miami gets the rematch at home however, and they’ve won the lone game played in their building so far.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers (Sun, 10pm ET)

When these teams faced off two weekends ago, there was a clear favorite: the Timbers had just won the MLS Is Back Tournament, while Seattle was still struggling for traction in 2020. Of course, this being MLS, Seattle won 3-0 in Portland—matching their biggest-ever away win against their rivals dating back to 1975—and followed that up with an impressive win over LAFC. Portland, meanwhile, are winless since returning from The Bubble, with an astounding 10 goals allowed in three games for what had been a water-tight defense the past month. And yet, the Timbers have left Seattle victorious the last four visits. The point? No one has a clue what will happen in this game.

LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC (Sun, 10:30pm ET)

The Galaxy stunned all of MLS—least of all their neighbors up the 110 freeway—with a 2-0 win as both teams restarted their season two weekends back. The fact that they didn’t have Chicharito on the field, and LAFC did have reigning MVP Carlos Vela, made it all the more surprising. Now, the Galaxy are coming into this edition of El Trafico on their home field, winners of three straight, and hinting Chicharito might play a part. As for LAFC, Vela is definitely out, but the rest of the team was able to take out their frustration from back-to-back losses on San Jose Wednesday night, beating the Quakes 5-1. Will it be enough to avenge their recent home loss to the Galaxy as the MLS weekend wraps up?

