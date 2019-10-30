LIVE BLOG: Astros pitching couldn't hold up in Game 7, Nats win 6-2
The Houston Astros are hoping to secure their second Major League Baseball Championship in three years tonight in Game 7 of the World Series! The Astros got off to a great start in Game 6, but their offense stalled out. If you can't watch the game on FOX, you can get play-by-play coverage below!
Astros lineup
George Springer - CF
Jose Altuve – 2B
Michael Brantley – LF
Alex Bregman – 3B
Yuli Gurriel – 1B
Yordan Alvarez – DH
Advertisement
Carlos Correa – SS
Robinson Chirinos – C
Josh Reddick – RF
Zack Greinke – SP
Nationals lineup
Trea Turner – SS
Adam Eaton – RF
Anthony Rendon – 3B
Juan Soto – LF
Howie Kendrick – DH
Asdrubal Cabrera – 2B
Ryan Zimmerman – 1B
Yan Gomes – C
Victor Robles – CF
Max Scherzer - SP
Top of the 1st Inning:
Zack Greinke is pitching.
Trea Turner lines out to Alex Bregman. 1 Out.
Adam Eaton hit a ground ball that was chased down by the catcher and thrown to first base. Eaton is out. 2 Outs.
Anthony Rendon hits a ground ball toward third base and is out at first, ending the top of the first inning.
Bottom of the 1st Inning:
Max Scherzer is pitching.
George Springer hit a fly ball into center field that is caught. 1 Out.
Jose Altuve hits a ground ball that is picked up by the shortstop. Altuve is out at first. 2 Outs.
Michael Brantley gets walked.
Alex Bregman hit a fly ball into right field that was caught, ending the first inning.
Top of the 2nd Inning:
Zack Greinke is pitching.
Juan Soto hit a line drive into right field and gets one base.
Howie Kendrick hit a ground ball setting up a double play. Soto & Kendrick are out. 2 Outs.
Asdrubal Cabrera hit a ground ball and is out at first, ending the top of the second inning.
Bottom of the 2nd Inning:
Yuli Gurriel hit a solo home run. Astros lead 1-0.
Yordan Alvarez hits a line drive and gets on first base.
Carlos Correa hit a single into right field.
Robinson Chirinos hit a foul ball that was caught. 1 Out.
Josh Reddick hit a ground ball and was thrown out at first base. 2 Outs
George Springer hit a line drive into left field that was caught, ending the bottom of the second inning.
Top of the 3rd Inning:
Zack Greinke is pitching.
Ryan Zimmerman hit a ground ball and is out at first. 1 Out.
Yan Gomes hit a line drive into center field that was caught. 2 Outs.
Victor Robles hit a fly ball into center field that is caught, ending the top of the third inning.
Bottom of the 3rd Inning:
Max Scherzer is pitching.
Jose Altuve hits a single into left field.
Michael Brantley hit a line drive into left field that is caught. 1 Out.
Alex Bregman gets walked.
Yuli Gurriel hit a fly ball into right field that is caught. 2 Outs.
Yordan Alvarez hit a fly ball into center field that is caught, ending the third inning.
Top of the 4th Inning:
Zack Greinke is pitching.
Trea Turner hits a ground ball to the pitcher and is out at first. 1 Out.
Adam Eaton hits a ground ball to the pitcher and is out at first. 2 Outs.
Anthony Rendon strikes out, ending the top of the fourth inning.
Bottom of the 4th Inning:
Max Scherzer is pitching.
Carlos Correa hit a ground ball toward first base and is out at first base. 1 Out.
Robinson Chirinos strikes out. 2 Outs.
Josh Reddick hits a line drive into right field and gets on base.
George Springer gets walked.
Jose Altuve hits a line drive into center field that is caught, ending the fourth inning.
Top of the 5th Inning:
Zack Greinke is pitching.
Juan Soto strikes out. 1 Out.
Howie Kendricks gets walked.
Asdrubal Cabrera is out on a sacrifice bunt. 2 Outs.
Ryan Zimmerman hits a pop fly ball that is caught, ending the top of the fifth inning.
Bottom of the 5th Inning:
Max Scherzer is pitching.
Michael Brantley hits a ground ball and gets on base.
Alex Bregman strikes out. 1 Out.
Yuli Gurriel hits a ground ball, Brantley is forced out. 2 Outs.
Yordan Alvarez gets walked.
Carlos Correa hits a line drive right up the foul line that is ruled fair. Yuli Gurriel scores. Astros lead 2-0.
Robinson Chirinos strikes out, ending the fifth inning.
Top of the 6th Inning:
Yan Gomes hits a fly ball into center field that is caught. 1 Out.
Victor Robles hits a ground ball and is out at first. 2 Outs.
Trea Turner strikes out, ending the top of the sixth inning.
Bottom of the 6th Inning:
PITCHING CHANGE: Patrick Corbin takes over pitching for the Nationals.
Jake Marisnick hits a line drive into left field, gets on base.
George Springer strikes out. 1 Out.
Jose Altuve hits a ground ball setting up a double play, ending the sixth inning.
Top of the 7th Inning:
Zack Greinke is pitching.
Adam Eaton hits a ground ball to the shortstop and is out at first base. 1 Out.
Anthony Rendon hits a solo home run. Astros lead the Nationals, 2-1
Juan Soto gets walked.
PITCHING CHANGE: Will Harris takes over pitching for the Astros.
Howie Kendrick hits a 2-run home run. Nationals take the lead, 3-2.
Asdrubal Cabrera hits a ground ball and gets on base.
Ryan Zimmerman gets walked.
PITCHING CHANGE: Roberto Osuna takes over pitching for the Astros.
Yan Gomes hits a pop fly ball that is caught. 2 Outs.
Victor Robles hits a fly ball into right field that is caught, ending the top of the seventh inning.
Bottom of the 7th Inning:
Patrick Corbin is pitching.
Michael Brantley hits a fly ball into center field that is caught. 1 Out.
Alex Bregman hits a ground ball and is out at first. 2 Outs.
Yuli Gurriel hits a line drive and ends up on first base.
Yordan Alvarez hits a ground ball to the pitcher and is thrown out at first, ending the seventh inning.
Top of the 8th Inning:
Roberto Osuna is pitching.
Trea Turner hits a ground ball to the shortstop and is thrown out at first. 1 Out.
Adam Eaton gets walked. Eaton steals second base.
Anthony Rendon hit a fly ball deep into center field that is caught.
Juan Soto hits a single line drive to right field, Adam Eaton scores. Nationals lead 4-2.
Howie Kendrick hit a line drive to right field. Two runners on base.
PITCHING CHANGE: Ryan Pressly takes over pitching for the Astros.
Asdrubal Cabrera hits a line that is caught, ending the top of the eighth inning.
Bottom of the 8th Inning:
Patrick Corbin is pitching.
Carlos Correa strikes out.
Robinson Chirinos hits a ground ball to the shortstop and is out at first base. 2 Outs.
Jake Marisnick strikes out, ending the eighth inning.
Top of the 9th Inning:
PITCHING CHANGE: Joe Smith takes over pitching for the Astros.
Ryan Zimmerman hit a single line drive into center field.
Yan Gomes hits a ground ball and Zimmerman is forced out at second base. 1 Out.
Victor Robles hits a fly ball into center field. Two runners on base.
Trea Turner gets walked. Bases are loaded.
PITCHING CHANGE: Jose Urquidy takes over pitching for the Astros.
Adam Eaton hits a line drive to center field and an Astros error allows the Nationals to score two more runs. Score is now 6-2, Nationals lead.
Anthony Rendon hits a pop fly that is caught. 2 Outs.
Juan Soto hit a fly ball into center field that is caught, ending the top of the ninth inning.
Bottom of the 9th Inning:
PITCHING CHANGE: Daniel Hudson takes over pitching for the Nationals.
George Springer hits a pop fly that is caught. 1 Out.
Jose Altuve strikes out. 2 Outs
Michael Brantley strike out, ending the World Series. The Washington Nationals Win the World Series.