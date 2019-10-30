LIVE BLOG: Astros pitching couldn't hold up in Game 7, Nats win 6-2

The Houston Astros are hoping to secure their second Major League Baseball Championship in three years tonight in Game 7 of the World Series! The Astros got off to a great start in Game 6, but their offense stalled out. If you can't watch the game on FOX, you can get play-by-play coverage below!

Astros lineup

George Springer - CF

Jose Altuve – 2B

Michael Brantley – LF

Alex Bregman – 3B

Yuli Gurriel – 1B

Yordan Alvarez – DH

Carlos Correa – SS

Robinson Chirinos – C

Josh Reddick – RF

Zack Greinke – SP

Nationals lineup

Trea Turner – SS

Adam Eaton – RF

Anthony Rendon – 3B

Juan Soto – LF

Howie Kendrick – DH

Asdrubal Cabrera – 2B

Ryan Zimmerman – 1B

Yan Gomes – C

Victor Robles – CF

Max Scherzer - SP

Top of the 1st Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Trea Turner lines out to Alex Bregman. 1 Out.

Adam Eaton hit a ground ball that was chased down by the catcher and thrown to first base. Eaton is out. 2 Outs.

Anthony Rendon hits a ground ball toward third base and is out at first, ending the top of the first inning.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Max Scherzer is pitching.

George Springer hit a fly ball into center field that is caught. 1 Out.

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball that is picked up by the shortstop. Altuve is out at first. 2 Outs.

Michael Brantley gets walked.

Alex Bregman hit a fly ball into right field that was caught, ending the first inning.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Juan Soto hit a line drive into right field and gets one base.

Howie Kendrick hit a ground ball setting up a double play. Soto & Kendrick are out. 2 Outs.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a ground ball and is out at first, ending the top of the second inning.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Yuli Gurriel hit a solo home run. Astros lead 1-0.

Yordan Alvarez hits a line drive and gets on first base.

Carlos Correa hit a single into right field.

Robinson Chirinos hit a foul ball that was caught. 1 Out.

Josh Reddick hit a ground ball and was thrown out at first base. 2 Outs

George Springer hit a line drive into left field that was caught, ending the bottom of the second inning.

Top of the 3rd Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Ryan Zimmerman hit a ground ball and is out at first. 1 Out.

Yan Gomes hit a line drive into center field that was caught. 2 Outs.

Victor Robles hit a fly ball into center field that is caught, ending the top of the third inning.

Bottom of the 3rd Inning:

Max Scherzer is pitching.

Jose Altuve hits a single into left field.

Michael Brantley hit a line drive into left field that is caught. 1 Out.

Alex Bregman gets walked.

Yuli Gurriel hit a fly ball into right field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Yordan Alvarez hit a fly ball into center field that is caught, ending the third inning.

Top of the 4th Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Trea Turner hits a ground ball to the pitcher and is out at first. 1 Out.

Adam Eaton hits a ground ball to the pitcher and is out at first. 2 Outs.

Anthony Rendon strikes out, ending the top of the fourth inning.

Bottom of the 4th Inning:

Max Scherzer is pitching.

Carlos Correa hit a ground ball toward first base and is out at first base. 1 Out.

Robinson Chirinos strikes out. 2 Outs.

Josh Reddick hits a line drive into right field and gets on base.

George Springer gets walked.

Jose Altuve hits a line drive into center field that is caught, ending the fourth inning.

Top of the 5th Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Juan Soto strikes out. 1 Out.

Howie Kendricks gets walked.

Asdrubal Cabrera is out on a sacrifice bunt. 2 Outs.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a pop fly ball that is caught, ending the top of the fifth inning.

Bottom of the 5th Inning:

Max Scherzer is pitching.

Michael Brantley hits a ground ball and gets on base.

Alex Bregman strikes out. 1 Out.

Yuli Gurriel hits a ground ball, Brantley is forced out. 2 Outs.

Yordan Alvarez gets walked.

Carlos Correa hits a line drive right up the foul line that is ruled fair. Yuli Gurriel scores. Astros lead 2-0.

Robinson Chirinos strikes out, ending the fifth inning.

Top of the 6th Inning:

Yan Gomes hits a fly ball into center field that is caught. 1 Out.

Victor Robles hits a ground ball and is out at first. 2 Outs.

Trea Turner strikes out, ending the top of the sixth inning.

Bottom of the 6th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Patrick Corbin takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Jake Marisnick hits a line drive into left field, gets on base.

George Springer strikes out. 1 Out.

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball setting up a double play, ending the sixth inning.

Top of the 7th Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Adam Eaton hits a ground ball to the shortstop and is out at first base. 1 Out.

Anthony Rendon hits a solo home run. Astros lead the Nationals, 2-1

Juan Soto gets walked.

PITCHING CHANGE: Will Harris takes over pitching for the Astros.

Howie Kendrick hits a 2-run home run. Nationals take the lead, 3-2.

Asdrubal Cabrera hits a ground ball and gets on base.

Ryan Zimmerman gets walked.

PITCHING CHANGE: Roberto Osuna takes over pitching for the Astros.

Yan Gomes hits a pop fly ball that is caught. 2 Outs.

Victor Robles hits a fly ball into right field that is caught, ending the top of the seventh inning.

Bottom of the 7th Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching.

Michael Brantley hits a fly ball into center field that is caught. 1 Out.

Alex Bregman hits a ground ball and is out at first. 2 Outs.

Yuli Gurriel hits a line drive and ends up on first base.

Yordan Alvarez hits a ground ball to the pitcher and is thrown out at first, ending the seventh inning.

Top of the 8th Inning:

Roberto Osuna is pitching.

Trea Turner hits a ground ball to the shortstop and is thrown out at first. 1 Out.

Adam Eaton gets walked. Eaton steals second base.

Anthony Rendon hit a fly ball deep into center field that is caught.

Juan Soto hits a single line drive to right field, Adam Eaton scores. Nationals lead 4-2.

Howie Kendrick hit a line drive to right field. Two runners on base.

PITCHING CHANGE: Ryan Pressly takes over pitching for the Astros.

Asdrubal Cabrera hits a line that is caught, ending the top of the eighth inning.

Bottom of the 8th Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching.

Carlos Correa strikes out.

Robinson Chirinos hits a ground ball to the shortstop and is out at first base. 2 Outs.

Jake Marisnick strikes out, ending the eighth inning.

Top of the 9th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Joe Smith takes over pitching for the Astros.

Ryan Zimmerman hit a single line drive into center field.

Yan Gomes hits a ground ball and Zimmerman is forced out at second base. 1 Out.

Victor Robles hits a fly ball into center field. Two runners on base.

Trea Turner gets walked. Bases are loaded.

PITCHING CHANGE: Jose Urquidy takes over pitching for the Astros.

Adam Eaton hits a line drive to center field and an Astros error allows the Nationals to score two more runs. Score is now 6-2, Nationals lead.

Anthony Rendon hits a pop fly that is caught. 2 Outs.

Juan Soto hit a fly ball into center field that is caught, ending the top of the ninth inning.

Bottom of the 9th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Daniel Hudson takes over pitching for the Nationals.

George Springer hits a pop fly that is caught. 1 Out.

Jose Altuve strikes out. 2 Outs

Michael Brantley strike out, ending the World Series. The Washington Nationals Win the World Series.