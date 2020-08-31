Houston Texans set to debut on FOX Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings

FOX Sports returns next month for its 27th season of NFL on FOX game coverage with a new roster of talent, both in the booth and on the sidelines.

Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, will be back for their 19th consecutive season together.

Erin Andrews will be alongside the crew in her eighth season of reporting. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Mike Pereira serves as an officiating rules analyst throughout the season, he'll provide insight on the critical calls throughout the season.

The Houston Texans will be on FOX for three games this season.

Week 4 at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 12 p.m. CDT

Week 7 at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 12 p.m. CDT

Week 10 on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 15, at 12 p.m. CDT

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is interviewed by Fox Sports sideline reporter, Erin Andrews following the football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Expand

Advertisement

Buck, Aikman, Andrews and Pereira open Week 1 with FOX’s first edition of "America's Game of the Week", when the New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 4:00 PM ET.

FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt has a new teammate in three-time Super Bowl champ and two-time Pro Bowler Daryl “Moose” Johnston. The third on the crew is Pam Oliver, the league's longest-tenured reporter will be working her 26th season. The trio opens the season Sunday, Sept. 13, as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Football Team at 1:00 PM ET.

FOX Sports’ newest play-by-play announcer, Adam Amin, will team up with three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth. Lindsay Czarniak joins the duo with reporting duties. They'll call the Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1:00 PM ET.

Veteran play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert will be alongside Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl linebacker, Jonathan Vilma. Shannon Spake will have reporting duties. They'll kicks off the season Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1:00 PM ET with the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions matchup.

Kevin Kugler will handle play-by-play alongside analyst Chris Spielman. The duo will be joined by reporter Laura Okmin. The crew will open the season Sunday, Sept. 13, with the 4:25 PM ET matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.

Embarking on his 20th season of NFL on FOX coverage, veteran play-by-play caller Chris Myers welcomes analysts Greg Jennings, Super Bowl champ and two-time Pro Bowler, and former NFL quarterback Brock Huard to the FOX NFL booth this season with reporter Jennifer Hale. Myers, Jennings, Huard and Hale call the matchup pairing the Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1:00 PM ET.

Additional Play-by-Play Announcers this season:

Dick Stockton, Tim Brando, Joe Davis and Brandon Gaudin

Additional Analysts:

Brady Quinn, Matt Millen and Robert Smith

Additional Reporters:

Sara Walsh, Megan Olivi and Sarah Kustok

Play-by-play announcer Adrián García Márquez and analyst and former NFL player Rolando Cantú lead coverage alongside award-winning broadcaster Jessi Losada, Rodolfo Landeros and Jaime Motta for FOX Deportes.