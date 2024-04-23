On Tuesday, April 23, the Houston Texans revealed four new, fan-inspired uniforms for the first time since the team’s inception in 2000.

The four new uniforms – home, away, alternate, and Color Rush – are a direct result of Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair’s charge to fearlessly evolve. Through more than 10,000 surveys and 30 focus groups, the uniforms are H-Town Made.

"Today, for the first time since 2000, we are so proud to reveal our new uniforms. They are even more special because they are inspired by and for our fans," Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "Our fans asked us to be more H-Town and we delivered. They were with us every step of the way and there’s truly something for everyone over the four uniforms."

The home uniform is classic, featuring the updated Deep Steel Blue color that matches the original Deep Steel Blue unveiled in 2000, along with a H-Town call out on the inside collar.

The home helmet is Deep Steel Blue with blue-on-blue metallic flake paint. It includes the traditional bull logo on the sides with the new H secondary logo on the back.

The away, Liberty White uniform is traditional with a modern edge, featuring the traditional sleeve stripe on the back and sides of the jersey that transforms into a bullhorn-inspired design from the front.

The alternate uniform is the bold Battle Red version of the away jersey. The alternate helmet is Battle Red with candy paint red flakes, a red metallic chrome facemask, a new bullhorn-inspired helmet logo application, and the Texans bullhead logo on the back.

The Color Rush city-inspired uniform introduces H-Town Blue as the first new color introduced to the Texans brand in team history.

The Texans are also the first team in NFL history to introduce a new logo on an alternate helmet and a two-logo system across all helmets.

New Texans merchandise:

Fans are invited to shop the new jerseys and exclusive merchandise beginning today at 10 a.m. at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium. The store is filled with new merchandise, apparel and accessories inspired by the new uniforms, including H merch, bull hoodies and jerseys. Fans can also shop online at Shop.HoustonTexans.com

From Wednesday, April 24 – Saturday, April 27, fans can purchase merchandise at the Houston Texans Team Shop Pop Up on the on the first floor of the George R. Brown Convention Center off the Plaza at Avenida Houston. Hours of operation are April 24 and 25 from 1 – 8 p.m., April 26 from 1 – 10 p.m. and April 27 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The merchandise will also be available at the team’s 2024 Draft Party presented by Modelo on Friday, April 26. The free event, hosted by Houston First, is on the Plaza at Avenida Houston. Fans will be able to gain access to the party beginning at 5 p.m.

Out and about in H-Town:

The Texans are donning the famous 80-foot-tall Sam Houston Statue in Huntsville in a 200 lb. Texans Color Rush jersey beginning today through May 7. Fans who want to capture the jersey should park at the Sam Houston Statue Visitor Center located at 7600 TX-75, Huntsville, TX 77340.

Beginning Thursday, April 25, in collaboration with Bun B, Trill Burgers customers will receive a Texans bullhead or new H logo on their burger buns for a limited time. Plus, the burgers will be packaged in a special H-Town Blue box while supplies last.

Numerous parks across Houston, including Hermann Park and Eleanor Tinsley Park, among others, will feature the Texans bullhead and new H logo beginning Thursday, April 25 in honor of the NFL Draft.

Downtown Houston and the bridges over Highway 59 will also be lit in Texans colors, including H-Town Blue, in celebration of the team’s new uniforms.

