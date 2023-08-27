Houston Texans name C.J. Stroud starting quarterback for week 1

article

The Houston Texans have announced the #2 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, has been named the #1 quarterback.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made the announcement following the Texans preseason finale win against the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

The Houston Texans will open up the regular season on the road against the Baltimore Ravens at 12 p.m.