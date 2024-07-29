Houston Texans DE Denico Autry suspended over PED violation

article

The NFL suspended Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry for six games for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

The 34-year-old Autry released a statement saying he did not intentionally break the league's PED policy.

"Over the course of my ten-year NFL career, I have never engaged in the use of performance enhancing drugs," Autry wrote in a statement. "I have been subject to countless tests, none of which have ever returned a positive result. I was, therefore, stunned this offseason when I learned that one of my tests returned a positive result."

Autry says he retained legal counsel after the test to look into what happened.

"I immediately investigated the matter and discovered that a pharmacy to which my doctors submitted a prescription for a different medication, had, whether intentionally, recklessly, or negligently, included a banned substance," he wrote.

Autry is coming off a career year with the Tennessee Titans, where he tallied a career-high 11.5 sacks.

This offseason, he signed a two-year, $20 million contract with Houston.

"I want to apologize to the Texans organization, my teammates, and the fans for any distraction this may cause," Autry wrote.

The defensive end says he accepts the NFL's punishment, but he plans to look at the legal options for the circumstances around the positive test.

Barring any changes in the suspension, Autry would be eligible to return to the field for the Texans Week 7 game against the Packers on October 20.