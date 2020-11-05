Houston Texans close facility after second COVID-19 case in just over a week

article

The Houston Texans will close their facility and work remotely on Thursday after another player tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in just over a week.

The Texans did not identify the player, but an NFL source tells FOX 26 that outside linebacker Jacob Martin tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Texans said they were informed about the positive case on Wednesday night.

“In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today,” the statement says.

The Texans say the player immediately self-isolated, and contract tracing is being conducted.

“We will follow the NFL’s intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team’s operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff are of highest priority,” the Texans said in the statement.

This is the second week straight that the Texans have closed their facility due to a COVID-19 case. The Texans closed their facility for deep cleaning on October 28 after a player tested positive.

The Houston Texans are scheduled to play the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday.