Houston Texans accepting signups for 2020 Virtual Kickoff Luncheon

article

Hey Texans fans, looking to kick off the 2020 season? Well, now you can virtually.



The event takes place on Sept. 3 at 12 p.m.



You can join players like J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson, plus Coach O'Brien and celebrity guests Live from your desk, couch, or kitchen table as they kick off the 2020 season with interviews and moments you won’t see anywhere else.

MORE HOUSTON TEXANS NEWS

The best part is the event is free for all Texans fans.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Houston Texans Foundation.

Click here to sign up.

