2026 NFL Draft: Full list of picks as Texans prioritize protection for C.J. Stroud

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The Brief Houston traded up to the No. 26 overall pick to select Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge, prioritizing protection for quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Texans reinforced both lines early, drafting Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and Michigan tight end Marlin Klein in the second round to bolster physical play. Five additional depth pieces were added on Day 3, including Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz and USC safety Kamari Ramsey to strengthen special teams and defensive rotations.



The Houston Texans made their priorities clear in the 2026 NFL Draft: continue building around quarterback C.J. Stroud while reinforcing both lines and adding depth across the roster.

Houston used its early picks to strengthen the offensive line and defensive front, beginning with a first-round trade-up for Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge, before adding contributors on both sides of the ball over the final two days.

Houston Texans 2026 NFL Draft selections

KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 28: The Houston Texans' pick is in during Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 28, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Texans entered the draft following a 12-5 season and an AFC South runner-up finish, with a focus on protecting Stroud and maintaining the physical identity of coach DeMeco Ryans’ defense.

General manager Nick Caserio, known for his aggressive draft-day maneuvering, once again utilized trades to position Houston for key selections.

Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech (Round 1, No. 26 overall)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 23: A screen shows Keylan Rutledge of Georgia Tech after being selected 26th overall by the Houston Texans during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Pho Expand

Houston set the tone early, trading up with the Buffalo Bills to select Rutledge, one of the top interior offensive linemen in the class.

Rutledge earned All-ACC honors while anchoring a strong Georgia Tech offensive line. At 6-foot-4 and more than 310 pounds, he brings power in the run game and the technique needed in pass protection. His experience against top competition made him one of the more pro-ready linemen available.

The selection reinforces Houston’s commitment to protecting Stroud and establishing a physical presence up front.

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Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State (Round 2, No. 36 overall)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 24: Kayden McDonald (R) of Ohio State poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) celebrates after being selected thirty-sixth overall pick by the Houston Texans during Round Two of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure St Expand

Houston addressed the defensive interior with McDonald, a 330-pound tackle from Ohio State.

McDonald was a key contributor to a national championship-winning team and is regarded as a strong run defender who plays with natural leverage and physicality at the point of attack. He adds size and toughness to a defensive front already built on aggression.

Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan (Round 2, No. 59 overall)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 27: Marlin Klein #TE14 of Michigan participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Expand

The Texans added depth at tight end with Klein, a Michigan product known for his blocking ability and reliability as a receiver.

While not a high-volume pass catcher in college, Klein is viewed as a developmental option who could eventually fill a larger role with Dalton Schultz nearing the end of his contract.

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Febechi Nwaiwu, OL, Oklahoma (Round 4, No. 106 overall)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 28: Oklahoma offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 28, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportsw Expand

Houston returned to the offensive line with Nwaiwu, a versatile lineman from Oklahoma.

Nwaiwu showed improvement throughout his college career and offers positional flexibility, with experience at multiple spots along the line. He is expected to develop as a depth piece early in his career.

Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson (Round 4, No. 123 overall)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Wade Woodaz of the Clemson Tigers speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Texans added linebacker depth with Woodaz, a two-year starter at Clemson.

Woodaz is known for his awareness and ability in coverage, though he will need to add strength at the next level. He is expected to contribute on special teams while developing into a rotational defender.

Kamari Ramsey, S, USC (Round 5, No. 141 overall)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 26: Kamari Ramsey #DB45 of Southern California speaks during a press conference at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Houston continued to bolster its secondary with Ramsey, a versatile defensive back who has experience at multiple positions.

Ramsey brings solid size and coverage ability, though questions remain about his durability and consistency. He is expected to provide depth and compete for situational roles.

Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College (Round 6, No. 204 overall)

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - OCTOBER 18: Lewis Bond #11 of the Boston College Eagles sprints off the line of scrimmage during the college football game between UConn Huskies and Boston College Eagles on October 18, 2025, at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA Expand

The Texans added a possession receiver in Bond, who produced consistently during his college career.

Bond is known for his strong hands and ability to win contested catches, though he lacks elite speed. He could carve out a role in specific offensive packages.

Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana (Round 7, No. 243 overall)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 20: Aiden Fisher #4 of the Indiana Hoosiers speaks to the media during the Champions News Conference at JW Marriott Marquis Miami on January 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Houston closed out its draft by selecting Fisher, an instinctive linebacker from Indiana.

Fisher is regarded as a high-IQ defender with leadership qualities, though his athletic limitations may impact his role at the next level. He projects as a depth piece with potential special teams contributions.

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Big picture view:

From a first-round investment in protecting its franchise quarterback to multiple additions along the defensive front and at key depth positions, Houston’s draft strategy reflected a balanced approach.

The Texans addressed immediate needs while adding developmental pieces across the roster, signaling a continued effort to build a sustainable contender around Stroud.

If the early selections along the offensive and defensive lines meet expectations, Houston could take another step forward after its 12-win season.