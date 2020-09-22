Houston Dynamo to host five homes games to close 2020 season
HOUSTON - The Houston Dynamo are slated to play nine games over the final five weeks of the regular season.
Major League Soccer announced the schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Games to note
- Houston's matches against Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas will be nationally televised on Univision
- Dynamo host Colorado Rapids on Sunday, Nov. 8 for Decision Day
- Five of the matches will be played at BBVA Stadium with a limited number of fans
Houston Dynamo 2020 MLS SCHEDULE
- Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Chicago Fire FC | 6:30 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
- Saturday, Sept. 26 at Nashville SC | 2:30 p.m. | Univision (Nat'l)
- Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Sporting Kansas City | 7:00 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
- Wednesday, Oct. 7 vs. FC Dallas | 7:00 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
- Saturday, Oct. 10 at Inter Miami CF | 4:00 p.m. | Univision (Nat'l)
- Wednesday, Oct. 14 vs. Nashville SC | 7:00 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
- Saturday, Oct. 18 at Minnesota United FC | 7:00 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
- Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. Colombus Crew SC | 7:00 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
- Wednesday, Oct. 28 at LAFC | 9:30 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
- Saturday, Oct. 31 at FC Dallas | 2:30 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
- Sunday, Nov. 8 vs. Colorado Rapids | 5:30 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55