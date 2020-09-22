Expand / Collapse search
Houston Dynamo to host five homes games to close 2020 season

Published 
Sports
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 05: Alberth Elis #7 of Houston Dynamo pushes the ball up the field as he is pursued by Gadi Kinda #17 of Sporting Kansas City during the second half at BBVA Stadium on September 05, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Lev



HOUSTON - The Houston Dynamo are slated to play nine games over the final five weeks of the regular season.

Major League Soccer announced the schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 22. 

Games to note

  • Houston's matches against Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas will be nationally televised on Univision
  • Dynamo host Colorado Rapids on Sunday, Nov. 8 for Decision Day  
  • Five of the matches will be played at BBVA Stadium with a limited number of fans

RELATED: Houston Dynamo draw against Minnesota United in first fan-filled home game in months

Houston Dynamo 2020 MLS SCHEDULE

  • Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Chicago Fire FC | 6:30 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
  • Saturday, Sept. 26 at Nashville SC | 2:30 p.m. | Univision (Nat'l)
  • Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Sporting Kansas City | 7:00 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
  • Wednesday, Oct. 7 vs. FC Dallas | 7:00 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
  • Saturday, Oct. 10 at Inter Miami CF | 4:00 p.m. | Univision (Nat'l)
  • Wednesday, Oct. 14 vs. Nashville SC | 7:00 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
  • Saturday, Oct. 18 at Minnesota United FC | 7:00 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. Colombus Crew SC | 7:00 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
  • Wednesday, Oct. 28 at LAFC | 9:30 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
  • Saturday, Oct. 31 at FC Dallas | 2:30 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55
  • Sunday, Nov. 8 vs. Colorado Rapids | 5:30 p.m. | QuestTexas Ch. 55