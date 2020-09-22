Houston Dynamo to host five homes games to close 2020 season

article

The Houston Dynamo are slated to play nine games over the final five weeks of the regular season.

Major League Soccer announced the schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Games to note

Houston's matches against Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas will be nationally televised on Univision

Dynamo host Colorado Rapids on Sunday, Nov. 8 for Decision Day

Five of the matches will be played at BBVA Stadium with a limited number of fans

Houston Dynamo 2020 MLS SCHEDULE