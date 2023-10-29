Houston Dynamo FC wins Game 1 of best of 3 series against Real Salt Lake

article

The Houston Dynamo opened up its best of three series against Real Salt Lake at home on Sunday night at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Dynamo took the first game 2-1.

Houston opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after Nelson Quiñónes put a ball on the head of midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla in the penalty box. The Panamanian international headed the ball down to captain Héctor Herrera, and the Mexican international controlled the ball off his chest and sent the ball into the net with his left foot.

Salt Lake scored an equalizer in the 55th minute on a breakaway run as Anderson Julio found Diego Luna in open space. Luna found the inside corner of the near post for the equalizer.

The Dynamo took back the lead in the 79th minute when forward Amine Bassi fired a left-footed shot into the roof of the net. The chance came after defender Griffin Dorsey’s shot was saved, and Bassi cleaned up the rebound.

It was in first time in club history where two Dynamo players scored in their postseason debut.

Houston's playoff campaign will continue on Monday, November 6. If a third game is necessary, that game will take place on November 11 at Shell Energy Stadium.