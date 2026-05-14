The Brief The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors approved the Connecticut Sun's move to Houston. The Sun and Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta reportedly agreed to the sale earlier this year. The legendary franchise will return to Houston just in time for the "Reimagined" Toyota Center.



It's officially official: The historic Houston Comets have been approved to make their great return to Space City.

Houston Comets officially returning

What we know:

The Comets announced on Thursday that the WNBA and NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the Connecticut Sun be sold and moved to Houston, officially marking the Comets' return.

The team will be owned and operated under Rockets owner Tilman Feritta. He bought the Sun for $300 million in March, according to an anonymous source in an Associated Press report, but the board had to approve the sale before the Comets could be an official team again.

The Sun will relocate to Space City and become the Comets at the beginning of the 2027 season.

The backstory:

The Houston Comets were one of the original franchises in the league that won the first four WNBA championships from 1997 to 2000. The franchise disbanded after the 2008 season.

Toyota ‘Reimagined’

Big picture view:

The Comets will return just in time for the Toyota Center's expansion to open to the public.

The $180 million project is expected to "elevate the fan experience" for future Comets and Rockets, among other events.

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