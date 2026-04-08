Toyota Center to go under construction for $180 million 'Reimagined' project

The Brief An expansion project for Houston's Toyota Center has been approved by the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority. The project is expected to "elevate the fan experience" for future Rockets and Comets games, among other events. Construction is expected to begin after the current Rockets season.



The Toyota Center has been approved to go under construction for an expansion that's expected to make Downtown Houston the "premier destination" for big events.

Houston Toyota Center expansion project

What they're saying:

Officials say the "Toyota Center Reimagined" project was approved on Wednesday by the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority.

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones said in a statement that the project is a "$180 million investment."

The expansion is expected to "elevate the fan experience" for future Rockets and Comets games, among other events.

The main addition is a 20,000-square-foot atrium at the corner of Polk and La Branch Streets. The atrium is said to be a "covered outdoor gathering space" with a Season Ticket Members Lounge.

There are also plans for a new Team Store for the Rockets and the returning Comets WNBA team. Extra point-of-sale and self-checkout kiosks are expected to double the retail footprint.

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The expansion will also come with a new "Summit Club" on the suite level with dining and lounge options.

The Sky Bar and HOU Market will be on the upper concourse with views of Downtown Houston.

"Toyota Center Reimagined" is set to begin after the Rockets' current season. The goal is for the upgrades to be open by Fall 2027.

For more images of the expansion project, click here.