Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez returns to the lineup

The Brief Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is officially back in the lineup after a three-month absence due to a fractured hand. His return couldn’t come at a more crucial time, as the Astros begin a 22-game stretch in 23 days while holding a slim lead in the AL West. Alvarez will be batting fourth Tuesday night as they host the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park.



Yordan Alvarez returning to Houston Astros lineup

