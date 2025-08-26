Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez returns to the lineup
HOUSTON - Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is officially back in the lineup after a three-month absence due to a fractured hand.
Alvarez rehabbed in Double-A Corpus Christi, going 7-for-15 with four doubles in four games.
His return couldn’t come at a more crucial time, as the Astros begin a 22-game stretch in 23 days while holding a slim lead in the AL West.
Alvarez will be batting fourth Tuesday night as they host the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park.
