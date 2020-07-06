Houston Astros release 60-game season schedule

article

The Houston Astros have released their new 60-game season schedule.

The defending American League Champions will begin the 2020 season at home, hosting the Seattle Mariners on Friday, July 24 at Minute Maid Park. During the six-game homestand, the Astros will also host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Astros will play 40 games against American League West opponents and 20 games against NL West opponents. They will play 30 games at home and 30 on the road.

Following the first homestand, Houston will embark on a nine-game road trip, playing the Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland A’s. Houston will then return to Minute Maid Park for an eight-game homestand to face the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Colorado Rockies.

The Astros' second road trip of the season will be five games long against Colorado and San Diego.

Then they head home for 10 games, in which they'll face the Angels, Athletics, and Texas Rangers.

Advertisement

Houston will then hit the road again for a nine-game trip, visiting the Angels, Athletics, and Dodgers. The Astros' final homestand of the regular season will be a six-game stand consisting of three games vs. both the Rangers and D-backs.

The final seven games of the regular season are scheduled on the road, with a three-game series at Seattle and a four-game set in Arlington.