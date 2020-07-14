Houston Astros offering fans the chance to attend games virtually

article

The Houston Astros have announced they are giving fans the opportunity to attend their games virtually with a fan cutout.



For a $100 donation, you can upload a smiling photo of yourself in your Astros gear and the Astros Foundation will find a seat for you in the outfield.



There are several guidelines regarding what type of photo you can submit including no selfies or blurry images.

The Houston Astros said quantities will be limited and the earlier you send your photo, the higher chance it will be installed at the beginning of the season.



For more information about photo guidelines or to purchase your fan cutout, click here.

Net proceeds will go to the Astros Foundation to support ongoing efforts in the Houston community.