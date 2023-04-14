The Astros return for a six-game homestand, welcoming AL West rival Texas Rangers for three, April 14-16, and the Toronto Blue Jays for three, April 17-19.

The Lone Star Series between the Astros and Rangers will open at Minute Maid Park this season on Friday, April 14 as the Astros look to bring home the Silver Boot trophy for the seventh year in a row in 2023.

Friday, April 14 – Astros vs. Texas Rangers: 7:10 p.m.

The Astros open up the 2023 Lone Star Series against AL West rival Texas Rangers on Friday, April 14 at 7:10 p.m. CT. 10,000 fans will receive a Framber Valdez Consecutive Start Bobblehead, presented by Goya.

Pregame Happy Hour presented by Budweiser will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Michelob Ultra Bar. Fans can enjoy $5 Ultra Drafts, a live D.J. and amazing views.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by ConocoPhillips are set for postgame, with a tribute to Selena as the musical theme. Friday Night Fireworks are subject to weather. In the event a show must be cancelled due to weather, refunds will not be granted.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña will host students from Energize for Excellence Middle School for the second Peña’s Pals of the 2023 season. Pena’s Pals is a new program developed by Jeremy in partnership with the Astros Foundation. He wants to celebrate kids and their development in academics, character building and making healthy choices. During the 2023 season, Jeremy will choose a school/organization and pick five Peña Pals students based on character, grades and growth. Those five students will be treated to an Astros game courtesy of Peña, and will attend batting practice, receive special Peña’s Pals shirts and more.

Saturday, April 15 – Astros vs. Texas Rangers: 6:10 p.m.

The Astros continue the three-game series with the Ranger on Saturday, April 15, Jackie Robinson Day.

10,000 fans will receive a Framber Valdez Sunday Replica Jersey, presented by Ricos.

On Jackie Robinson Day, the Astros will collaborate with The Players Alliance and the Texas Rangers, the Astros will host 75 high school aged baseball and softball players from the Astros Youth Academy, Houston’s Sterling High School and Fort Bend County’s Hightower High School for An Equipment Donation and Equip the Future Clinic. Astros Manager Dusty Baker, GM Dana Brown and select players including Alex Bregman and Corey Julks, along with Rangers Andrew Heaney, Marcus Semien, Dane Dunning, Brad Miller, Associate Manager Will Venable, and Coach Tony Beasley will assemble alongside TPA Board Chair Curtis Granderson, Michael Bourn, Jason Bourgeois, Archie Corbin, Mike Jackson, Charlton Jimerson, Chuck McElroy, Bo Porter, Sean "Smitty" Smith, Chris Young, and Gerald Young for a meet and greet with the 75 baseball and softball players and to deliver them new equipment. The Players Alliance alums will then meet with the players in the Astros’ Club 42 at Minute Maid Park, a meeting space dedicated to Jackie Robinson for the one-on-one clinic portion of the event. The players will then stay to watch the game between the Astros and the Rangers.

The Astros will continue the celebration of Jackie Robinson with a pregame video dedicated to his legacy in conjunction with Nike, along with a special National Anthem, ceremonial first pitch and play ball call.

In addition to sponsoring the pregame video, Nike is also bringing out 50 kids from the Astros Youth Academy to the game to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

The National Anthem will be sung by Jeanette Spinks, the wife of former Astros pitcher and scout, Scipio Spinks.

The tribute to the legendary Jackie Robinson will continue with a ceremonial first pitch from All-Star and MLB historical figure Ralph Garr. Garr played for both the Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox and California Angels, and was the teammate, roommate and best friend of manager Dusty Baker.

The Play Ball Call will come from three former winners of the Jackie Robinson Scholarship.

Sunday, April 16 – Astros vs. Texas Rangers: 6:10 p.m.

The Astros finish off the three-game series against the Rangers on Sunday at 6:10 p.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

10,000 fans will receive Dusty Baker Sunglasses, presented by National Car Rental.

As part of Family Sundays, fans can purchase a Family Four-Pack that includes four View Deck tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $89. Fans can also upgrade the package to include four Field Box tickets for $149. For more information, visit Astros.com/tickets .

Monday, April 17 – Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: 7:10 p.m.

The Astros open a three-game series with the Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park on Monday, April 17 at 7:10 p.m. CT.

As a Monday home game, it is a Space City Monday and the Astros will be wearing their Space City Nike City Connect uniforms.

A portion of the proceeds from Monday’s 50/50 raffle will go to the Make a Wish Foundation Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. The Astros will also host a child from Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana for a special wish day at the ballpark on Monday.

Tuesday, April 18 – Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: 7:10 p.m.

The Astros continue the three-game series with the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. CT.

Every Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park is Dollar Dog Night, presented by Texas Chili Company. Fans are treated to all-you-can-eat hot dogs that are just $1 each Tuesday home game during the season.

Wednesday, April 19 – Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: 7:10 p.m.

The Astros will finish off the three-game series and the six-game homestand on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

All fans will receive a Chas McCormick World Series Replica Ring, presented by Jostens.

