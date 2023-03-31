The Houston Astros received their 2022 World Series Championship Rings during a ceremony at Minute Maid Park on Friday night, and it's just AMAZING!!

Reigning Champs has a nice ring to it. pic.twitter.com/0n1UpX6yNK — Houston Astros (@astros) April 1, 2023

The ring features 591 round diamonds, 11 baguette-cut diamonds, 22 emerald-cut diamonds, nine custom-cut orange sapphires, two round orange sapphires, one star-shaped orange sapphire, 42 round blue sapphires and one star-shaped blue sapphire. In total the 2022 World Series Ring has an astounding total carat weight of approximately 15.30 carats.

Photo of the 2022 Ring presented to the Houston Astros on Friday night during a ceremony. (Source: MLB.com)

The entire 2022 official fan collection is now available to purchase, including the amazing ring that the Astros received on Friday night.

However, it's worth a pretty penny! The ring runs for over $15,000. Yes, that's not a typo!

There are other ring options available as well for those interested.

You can find out more about the ring and make your order by clicking here.