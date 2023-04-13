Houston Astros fans will now be able to buy food and alcoholic drinks through the end of the game.

The Astros announced the change on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Officials say the seat vendors will still stop selling at the end of the 7th inning, but sales will continue at about 40% of selling locations until the game ends.

If the game runs longer than four hours after first pitch, alcohol sales will be cut off. Sales can also be ended at building management discretion, and the Astros will continue to reserve the right to not serve a fan at its discretion.

MORE: Score savings while attending Houston Astros games

FILE PHOTO. Closeup view of beer cans held by vendor during Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals game at Minute Maid Park. Game 1. Houston, TX 10/22/2019 (Photo by David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

Teams historically have stopped selling alcohol after the seventh inning. However, thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games.

MORE: New MLB baseball rules for 2023: pitch clock, larger bases, more changes explained

It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage.

To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.