Houston Astros Fall 3-0 to Angels in 2026 Opening Day home opener

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The Brief The Houston Astros suffered a 3-0 shutout loss to the Los Angeles Angels, marking their first-ever Opening Day defeat at Daikin Park. Houston’s offense was held to just three hits, while Angels star Mike Trout broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the seventh. Pitchers Mike Burrows and Yusei Kikuchi are expected to take the mound for Houston as they look to even the series in game two.



The Houston Astros’ receive their first Opening Day loss at Daikin Park.

The Astros’ team left a lot on the diamond in the low-scoring season opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Astros' offense stalls in 3-0 shutout

What we know:

The Astros' could not find any success in this game as newly acquired pitcher Mike Burrows did not pitch on Opening Day.

The Astros could not find any success offensively, totaling just three hits in the entire matchup. Outfielder Joey Loperfido managed to get two of the three hits for the team, leading to a single in the second inning and a double in the fourth.

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 26: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros challenges a foul ball call with home plate umpire Chris Conroy in the first inning during the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on Thursday, Expand

Mike Trout’s solo home run in the seventh inning was the first score of the game and was seen as the difference, lifting the Angels to a 1-0 lead over Houston. It wasn’t until the top of the eighth that Angels’ third baseman Oswald Peraza hit a single to left field, allowing center fielder Jo Adell to score.

The dagger came in the top of the ninth when first baseman Nolan Schanuel hit a home run on a pitch from Christian Roa.

Historic night at Daikin Park

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 26: Fans walk past the box office outside of Daikin Park prior to the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros on Thursday, March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin M. Cox/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Angels’ pitcher Jose Soriano accumulated seven strikeouts. Relievers Walbert Ureña, Chase Silseth, Drew Pomeranz and Jordan Romano then handled the final three innings to lock up the Angels’ second Opening Day victory in the last 13 years.

Houston Astros probable pitchers for Game 2

What's next:

The Houston Astros are back again for game two against the Los Angeles Angels as Mike Burrows and Yusei Kikuchi are expected to pitch at Daikin Park.