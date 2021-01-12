Harden says Rockets 'just aren't good enough' before abruptly ending news conference

Rockets star James Harden abruptly ended his postgame news conference Tuesday night, all but acknowledging his desire to be traded.

"I love this city. I literally, you know, have done everything that I can," the former league MVP said.

"The situation is crazy … It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed," he added before walking out after taking just two questions from reporters on Zoom.

Reports began circulating shortly before training camp that Harden wished to be traded after a tumultuous offseason in which head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey both departed the organization.

While Harden would not publicly acknowledge trade rumors, he did report to camp late, and was fined by the NBA for violating league protocols. He could be seen on social media going to clubs with large gatherings and no mask.

The Rockets fell to the Lakers for the second straight game Tuesday night – another blowout loss to the defending NBA champions.

"We’re just not good enough," said James before his early exit.

One of Harden’s new teammates, former All-Star John Wall, declined comment on Harden’s postgame response.

When asked about the developing chemistry between he and Harden, Wall admitted, "It's been a little rocky, can't lie about that. I don't think it's been the best it could be, to be honest.

"When the 1-15 guys are all on the same page and they commit ... you all will be fine," said Wall. "When you have certain guys in the mix that don't want to buy in as one, it's gonna be hard to do anything special as a basketball team ... It hurts."

The Rockets are now just 3-6 on the year.