Hakeem Olajuwon throws out first pitch in Game 6 of World Series

article

Houston Rockets legend and NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon threw out the first pitch in Tuesday's Game 6 of the World Series. Olajuwon was joined by another Rockets legend, Clyde Drexler, who will be catching the first pitch.

Drexler was also scheduled to make the "Play Ball!" call to kick off Game 6.

Country music singer Clay Walker performed the National Anthem. The Houston Fire Department Honor Guard presented the country's colors before the National Anthem was sung.

You can watch Tuesday's game ONLY ON FOX 26! Coverage starts at 5 p.m.