Expand / Collapse search

Hakeem Olajuwon throws out first pitch in Game 6 of World Series

Published 
Houston Astros
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Champion with the Houston Rockets Hakeem Olajuwon throws the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Six of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nation ( Getty Images )

Expand

Houston Rockets legend and NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon threw out the first pitch in Tuesday's Game 6 of the World Series. Olajuwon was joined by another Rockets legend, Clyde Drexler, who will be catching the first pitch.

Drexler was also scheduled to make the "Play Ball!" call to kick off Game 6.

Country music singer Clay Walker performed the National Anthem. The Houston Fire Department Honor Guard presented the country's colors before the National Anthem was sung. 

You can watch Tuesday's game ONLY ON FOX 26! Coverage starts at 5 p.m.