JT Daniels has made his way across the country in hopes of keeping his dreams of making it to the NFL alive. From USC, to Georgia, to West Virginia, Daniels makes the final stop of his collegiate career in Houston at Rice University.

It was announced in December that the former five-star and number 1 overall recruit in the 2018 class transferred to the Owls of Rice University.

Injuries have plagued the quarterback's career following his Freshman season at USC.

Daniels made his first appearance for the Rice Owls at their first Spring practice on Monday.

Daniels says he made the choice to transfer to Rice because he knows Bloom (Mike Bloomgren) so well and Tui (OC Marques Tuiasosopo) so well.

Daniels hasn't been named the starter but he seems to be the favorite going into spring practice.

The Rice Owls open the season on September 2 against in-state rival Texas Longhorns.