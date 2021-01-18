Deshaun Watson asks fans to stop march planned in support of him

article

Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson asked fans to stop a march planned outside of NRG Stadium on Martin Luther King Day.

The march started at Deshaun Watson's restaurant Lefty's around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18.

Watson has been reportedly disgruntled with the front office, and speculators think his days in Houston are numbered after a dismal 4-12 season.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans walks off the field with Deshaun Watson #4 following a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"Although I am humbled, I ask whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety," Watson tweeted.

A sizeable crowd marched outside the stadium with signs showing their support for the 3-time pro bowler.

No final decisions have been made with the fate of the franchise quarterback, but the Texans do plan on having a virtual meeting with a head coaching candidate that could sway Watson's feelings.

Eric Bienenemy, the Offensive Coordinator behind the Kansas City Chiefs' high-powered attack will meet with the Texans on Monday.

The Texans are also set to interview Baltimore Ravens' Assistant Head Coach/Receivers David Culley for the open slot.