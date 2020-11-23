Demarcus Cousins agrees to join Houston Rockets in 1-year deal

article

Demarcus Cousins has agreed to sign with the Houston Rockets for a one-year deal an NBA source told FOX 26.

The 30-year-old Center was injured all last season with an ACL tear he suffered in the summer of 2019.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins (15) sets up before the Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers game at Staples Center on Friday February 21, 2020. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The last time Cousins touched the floor he averaged 16 points and 8 rebounds with the Golden State Warriors.

Cousins will look to fill a big void in the paint for the Rockets who have Christian Wood as the lone-big man down low.

Advertisement

Wood signed a 3-year contract with the Rockets worth $41M on Nov. 20.