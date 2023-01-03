Expand / Collapse search

Damar Hamlin's family releases statement thanking supporters amid 'challenging time'

By Paulina Dedaj
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field, game vs. Cincinnati Bengals postponed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition Monday night after collapsing on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was taken off in an ambulance. The NFL later announced play was suspended for the night.

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin released a statement on Tuesday expressing their "sincere gratitude" for the outpouring of support that followed a terrifying scene in Cincinnati on Monday that has left Hamlin in critical condition.  

Hamlin’s family asked for continued prayers and support in their message, while also thanking the more than 150,000 fans that have donated nearly $4 million to his charity toy drive fund. 

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country," the statement read.

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be a part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done."

The Bills said early Tuesday morning that Hamlin was "currently sedated and listed in critical condition" after collapsing on the field following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at around 9:25 p.m. ET after receiving CPR on the field. 

Tre'Davious White and Mitch Morse of the Buffalo Bills react to teammate Damar Hamlin collapsing after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Bills’ latest update read. 

