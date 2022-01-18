Carlos Correa switches agents

article

As FOX 26 Sports reported first on Tuesday night on Twitter, Carlos Correa has switched agents, leaving Jon Rosen and hiring Scott Boras.

In a statement to FOX 26 Sports, Correa says, "I have made the decision to hire Boras Corporation to represent me moving forward. Boras Corporation offers the highest level of baseball expertise and proven experience."

RELATED: Astros offer Correa 5-year contract at $160 million

Scott Boras tells FOX 26, "We're very privileged to represent an elite talent like Carlos. We look forward to helping him achieve all of his goals in baseball."

Advertisement

Carlos is the top free agent in baseball, and he's hired the top agent in the game.