Astros sweep Rangers, widen AL West lead after pivotal weekend series

article

The Brief Houston took full control of the AL West by completing a three-game sweep of Texas, capped by a 7-3 victory on Sunday. The sweep drops the Rangers to 55-57 and gives the 58-55 Astros a three-game lead in the division entering the final stretch of the season. Tied 3-3 in the seventh, Houston pulled away with a four-run rally highlighted by Yordan Alvarez's two-run double and the ejection of Texas manager Skip Schumaker.



The Houston Astros seized control of the American League West with a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers, capping the series with a 7-3 victory Sunday at Daikin Park.

Astros extend division lead over Rangers

FILE PHOTO. Houston Astros logo. (Photo by Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Big picture view:

The weekend began with the Rangers trailing Houston by one game in the division. But after Houston's 11-2 win Friday, 5-4 victory Saturday and Sunday's 7-3 triumph, the Astros improved to 58-55 while the Rangers fell to 55-57, giving Houston a three-game lead in the AL West.

The series represented one of the biggest head-to-head matchups of the season between the in-state rivals, with first place in the division hanging in the balance entering the weekend.

Astros vs. Rangers

What we know:

Sunday's finale remained tight into the late innings. Houston built a 3-0 lead behind Jose Altuve's RBI single in the third inning and Jeremy Peña's two-run homer in the fourth. Texas answered with two runs in the fifth before Brandon Nimmo tied the game at 3-3 with a solo home run in the seventh.

The Astros responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker ejected

An RBI single put Houston back in front before adding an RBI single. Astros' star Yordan Alvarez then delivered the biggest hit of the day, a two-run double that stretched the lead to 7-3. The game also featured a tense seventh inning that saw Rangers manager Skip Schumaker and hitting coach Justin Viele ejected by the home plate umpire.

Houston dominates the Texas rivalry

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 25: Zach Dezenzo #9 of the Houston Astros slides safely into home in the fifth inning during the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday, May 25, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Expand

Dig deeper:

Houston outscored Texas 23-9 over the three-game set, collecting 42 hits while winning each contest. The Astros opened the series with an 11-2 victory on Friday before edging the Rangers 5-4 on Saturday.

With roughly two months remaining in the regular season, the sweep gives Houston little breathing room atop the AL West. This means the Rangers needing to make up ground during the final stretch of the season.