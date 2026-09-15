The Brief Marco Trejo was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 35-year-old Jay Young Jung in 2025. Trejo and another suspect, Ashton Mayo, are accused of shooting Jung outside ‘My Bar’ along Highway 6 in July last summer. Surveillance video showed two people throwing a gun into a dumpster.



A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside a west Harris County bar last summer.

According to court records, Marco Trejo was arrested on Monday and charged with murder for the death of 35-year-old Jay Young Jung. His bond has not been set at this time.

2025 deadly shooting at ‘My Bar’

The backstory:

On July 15, 2025, officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were called outside My Bar along Highway 6 North near Bear Creek Village neighborhood.

Initial reports say the victim, now identified as Jung, had come to the bar looking for a group of people. He left, but came back later on and got into a confrontation at the bar. Two men in a vehicle shot at him while he was driving away. His vehicle crashed into the other end of the parking lot.

FIRST REPORT: Harris County shooting outside 'My Bar' kills 1, suspects on the run

In December, authorities released surveillance footage in connection to the shooting. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, two males were seen throwing a rifle into the dumpster.

What's next:

Trejo is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Another suspect arrested

On Sunday, 31-year-old Ashton Mayo was taken into custody and also charged with murder for his alleged role in the killing of Jung.

Mayo's bond has not been set at this time.

Court documents were filed to keep Mayo and Trejo separated while they are in Harris County Jail.