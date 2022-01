In December, Caroline Borderlon, who lives in Richmond, used an Uber to get to Katy where Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan, were giving away toys to those in need.

MORE HOUSTON ASTROS COVERAGE

Caroline had lost full custody of three of her children because she had no home and no car.

That’s when Bregman jumped in and helped change her life dramatically.

Advertisement

Check out the full story in the video above.