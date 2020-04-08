Astros' players collaborate to help Houston during COVID-19 pandemic

article

Astros reliever Joe Smith and his wife, TNT broadcaster Allie LaForce, joined forces with Joe’s teammate, pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife Kara, to make a difference in Houston during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the organization, Athletes and Causes and their Project Frontline, Joe, Allie, Lance, and Kara contributed to the efforts to distribute 300-500 meals to the medical staff at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in Houston Tuesday, with the food provided by the Berg Hospitality Group, which includes B & B Butchers & Restaurant.

“It’s fun to give back,” Smith said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports. “We have our own foundation for Huntington’s disease.

Obviously, I think when something like this strikes the whole globe, really, it’s good for people to come together and help out in any capacity that can be done to bring a glimmer of hope every day.

“With Lance McCullers and his wife Kara in Houston getting that first meal off the ground over to the frontline workers that are really putting their lives at risk” which was at Methodist Hospital last month.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa helped out the McCullers family on that one.

Working with Smith and LaForce this week in Houston is a big deal to Lance McCullers Jr.

“This is our home,” McCullers said. “This is where we can make the greatest impact right now, and we want all of Houston and all of the frontline workers and all the restaurants who are working tirelessly trying to get everybody fed and trying to keep their businesses running, that we support them. This is a great way to do all of that.”

Smith and LaForce contributed to 300 meals being delivered Wednesday to medical workers at Mercy Hospital in Lorain, Ohio.

“We’re just trying to do a little bit,” Smith said. ”I know it’s nothing earth-shattering or groundbreaking, but these people are going out there every day and trying to really help people, working double shifts and taking less pay, and if we can help out just a little bit and try to say thank you.”

Both Joe and Allie know a thing or two about being team players and Allie is thrilled to team up with her husband in this endeavor.

“I know that our HelpCureHD Foundation has definitely brought us closer together in our relationship,” said LaForce. “This is just doing the same.

“It’s been devastating to not have Baseball yet or March Madness or the NBA Playoffs, but it’s been such a blessing to spend the quality time together and sort of brainstorm on how we can help.

“It’s really a helpless feeling being restrained to your home, not able to get out there yourself and not able to visit those who are in need. This is one way you can do stuff from home and still help.”

LaForce and Smith pointed out, along with Lance and Kara McCullers, they still plan to do more in Houston and beyond.

“The plan moving forward is to deliver meals all over the country,” LaForce said. “The more money we raise, the more meals we’ll deliver.”

Those who want to donate to this effort can go to athletesandcauses.org.

