Astros owner Jim Crane says they'll ‘take a run’ at re-signing Gerrit Cole

When it comes to the Astros re-signing starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, team owner Jim Crane has revealed what he considers to be the “challenge.”

When asked by FOX 26’s Mark Berman the challenge of being able to keep players, Crane says, “Just the length of the contract is always a challenge when you’re trying to build a team.”

“We’ve spent a lot of money on the ball team. I mean, we’ll be right at the number this year, maybe a little over, so we’ve spent the money when we felt the investment is right and the conditions and the terms were right,” he continued.

As for Crane re-signing Cole, he says “We’re gonna take a run at it. We don’t know if we can get to where they wanna get…”