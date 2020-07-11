Astros cancel Summer Camp workout at Minute Maid Park

The Houston Astros canceled their Summer Camp workout on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.



According to Astros General Manager James Click, they were alerted that a staff member was potentially exposed to a COVID-positive individual outside of the organization.

In a statement, Click said, “As part of MLB’s testing and reporting plan, we were alerted that a staff member was potentially exposed to a COVID-positive individual outside the organization. Out of an abundance of caution, we have cancelled today’s workout. We are working closely with the MLB and our team physicians to follow the established testing and cleaning protocols so that we can safely bring our players and staff back to the field as soon as possible.”