Opening Day for the Houston Astros is quickly approaching and the Astros have already announced their opening day pitcher.

Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Astros against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, March 30.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Valdez won his Opening Day start last season after pitching 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six batters.

Valdez will become the third left-handed pitcher in Astros history to make back-to-back Opening Day starts, joining LHP Dallas Keuchel, and LHP Dave Roberts.

The Astros will be without Jose Altuve on Opening Day after getting hit by a pitch during a World Baseball Classic game. He has already undergone surgery and is expected to return to baseball activities in approximately two months.

The Astros are currently wrapping up their spring training schedule against the Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, and St. Louis Cardinals before playing against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys next week.