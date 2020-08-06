$34 million renovation at Memorial Park nearing completion ahead of Houston Open

The goal of Jim Crane and his Astros Foundation is to give back around the community.



With that in mind, their $34 million renovation project at Memorial Park is nearly completed.



The funding is from the Astros Foundation and private donations, and when it’s done it’ll be a give back to all of Houston.

Central to the project is the complete renovation of the Memorial Park Golf Course. Getting it ready for the PGA Tour.

The foundation will host the first Houston Open at Memorial Park in November.



But this project is about so much more than just golf.

