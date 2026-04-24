2026 NFL Draft Round 2: Houston Texans pick OSU's McDonald, Michigan's Klein

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The Brief Texans pick DT Kayden McDonald at No. 36 in the 2026 NFL Draft. They also chose TE Marlin Klein with their 59th pick to end the night. Houston still has four picks remaining in the draft.



The Houston Texans made their second and third overall choices in the 2026 NFL Draft Friday night.

2026 NFL Draft: Round 2

The latest:

With the 27th pick of round 2 and number 59 overall, the Texans chose Michigan TE Marlin Klein. ESPN says Klein was used in Michigan as an effective blocker and straight-line receiver. While he doesn't have wildly impressive collegiate stats, Klein will likely fill a future gap of tight end as Dalton Shultz nears the end of his contract with the Texans.

NFL.com describes Klein as follows:

"German-born prospect with average athleticism in space but above-average grit at the point. Klein’s tape shouldn’t be viewed as a finished product considering his relative lack of game experience in the sport. He needs to block with inside hands but displays a sturdy core and strong hands to do his job in-line. He builds speed with long strides and will catch what is provided. More muscle mass is needed, but Klein has a chance to become a Day 3 pick as a backup "Y" tight end."

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 24: Kayden McDonald (R) of Ohio State poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) celebrates after being selected thirty-sixth overall pick by the Houston Texans during Round Two of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure St Expand

With the fourth pick of round 2 and number 36 overall, the Texans chose Ohio State University DT Kayden McDonald. McDonald is a talented defensive tackle who played for a championship-winning Buckeyes team, and who adds 330 pounds of stopping power to the Texans' aggressive defense.

NFL.com describes McDonald as follows:

"A talented run defender, McDonald plays with natural leverage and rattles pads with his initial contact. He’s quick to locate ball-carriers, play off of blocks and rally to the action. His technique is a bit underdeveloped and he’s not a natural drain-clogger against double teams, but he still managed an unusually high tackle rate as an interior defender. Quicker hand strikes should allow for more efficient reps and earlier wins at the point. He offers limited rush value, so his money will be made by giving grief to centers and guards as an even-front nose tackle with starting potential."

What's next:

The Texans have four picks left overall.

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2026 NFL Draft: Round 1

Previously:

Thursday night in round 1 of the draft, the Texans traded up for the 26th overall pick and took Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge, one of the top interior linemen in the class.

Rutledge, an offensive guard from Georgia Tech, emerged as a steady and physical presence up front during his college career. He earned All-ACC honors while anchoring one of the nation’s top offensive lines. At 6-foot-4 and more than 310 pounds, Rutledge is known for his power at the point of attack and ability to control defenders in the run game, while also showing the balance and technique needed in pass protection. His experience against top competition made him one of the more pro-ready linemen available.

The Texans turned to Rutledge to bolster protection and add toughness to the interior, a move aimed at strengthening the foundation of their offense.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 01: Keylan Rutledge #OL44 of Georgia Tech participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)