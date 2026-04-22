Spring ISD teacher allegedly ran from police while half naked, HPD says

The Brief Tyler Canada, 32, is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and evading arrest after not stopping for officers. Canada is a theater teacher at Clauighton Middle School, court records show. Houston police claim Canada was speeding and went through several red lights.



A Spring ISD teacher was arrested after leading police on a chase and running from officers while half naked, according to authorities.

Tyler Canada, 32, is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and evading arrest. He appeared in court on Saturday.

Middle school teacher arrested for evading

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were on Milam Street when they saw a black Volkswagen Atlas speeding and going through several red lights.

The officers initiated a chase with the vehicle. At some point, the Volkswagen went the wrong way down Main Street.

Tyler Canada mugshot

Police lost sight of the vehicle and ended the chase, but an officer found the address of the vehicle's owner. HPD says when officials went to the home, they saw the suspect's vehicle in the driveway.

According to authorities, the suspect, Canada, ran from officers naked from the waist down. He was eventually caught but resisted arrest.

Officers deployed their taser in order to take Canada into custody.

Court documents show Canada is a theater teacher at Claughton Middle School.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 reached out to Spring ISD for a statement but have not heard back yet.

What's next:

Canada's next court appearance is Friday.