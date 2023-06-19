article

The 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Group Stage final rosters have been announced.

This comes as tickets for the July 4 doubleheader at Houston's Shell Energy stadium has been officially sold out.

Click here to download the 23-player rosters.

The 2023 Gold Cup started on June 16, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL, with the Preliminary Round’s first matches. Following Round One, the Prelims 12 participants have been reduced to six. Round Two matches will be played on June 20, with the three matchup winners advancing to the 2023 Gold Cup Group Stage.

Group Stage action will take place between June 24 – July 4 and will feature 16 nations divided into four groups.

After round-robin play, the top two finishers in each of the groups (eight teams) will advance to a Knockout Stage. The Knockout Stage will be comprised of Quarterfinals, to be played on July 8 and 9, Semifinals on July 12, and Our Final at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, July 16.

Click here to view the complete match schedule for the 2023 Gold Cup.

Tickets still remain for matches on June 25 at NRG Stadium (Group B), July 1 at Shell Energy Stadium (Group D). Click here to purchase tickets.