What is your favorite Easter Candy? | TELL 26

What treats will the Easter bunny be hiding?

According to the National Retail Federation, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs take the top spot once again for American's toper Easter treat.

Also making the top five are Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Cadbury Chocoloate Mini Eggs, Hershey's Milk Chocolate, and the Cadbury Creme Egg.

The National Retail Federation is expecting Americans to spend $3.3 billion dollars on candy this year. That's a whopping $200 million more than last year.

TELL 26: What's your favorite Easter candy?

You may see your answer in our 5 p.m. newscast on Friday.