The Brief Zavia Boyd is charged with injury to child for allegedly cutting her 3-year-old son's genitals with scissors. The young boy told investigators his "mommy" cut him with scissors "because she does that", according to court records. Boyd's bond has been set at $5,000.



A Harris County mother has been arrested and charged after investigators learned she cut her 3-year-old's genitals with a pair of scissors.

Court records state 25-year-old Zavia Boyd faces injury to child charges with her bond set at $5,000.

Constable Mark Herman's office reported deputies arrested Boyd on Wednesday as she had an open felony warrant.

The backstory:

The 3-year-old's father reported the incident to police on Sept. 14, 2024, after he was notified by Boyd that the child was at the hospital.

On the previous day, Sept. 13, 2024, Boyd took her son to the hospital after she claims he began complaining about pain in his private area around 10 p.m. She took him to the hospital where it was reported he had a threes centimeter cut on his genitals and would need stitches.

Court documents claim Boyd said the injury had to have happened at the daycare.



The father told investigators he went to the daycare to look at video footage from earlier in the day on Sept. 13, when the 3-year-old was in their care.

After watching about eight hours of video, the father reported the young boy appeared playful and not in pain the whole day. Boyd picked him up at 6 p.m., documents state.

A detective spoke with the 3-year-old at his daycare, according to records. The child was asked if anyone ever cut him, and he said "yes." He told authorities he was cut on his genitals and when asked who cut him, he replied, "Mommy" had cut him with "scissors" in the bathroom "because she does that."

Medical personnel informed investigators the cut was clean and could have been caused by some form of scissors.

The young boy's daycare staff informed the authorities they had no idea about the injury and everything was normal with the child throughout the day of the reported injury.

What's next:

Boyd's next court appearance is on June 6.