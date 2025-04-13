Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy found dead at 24

The Brief An LSU official confirmed Kyren Lacy's passing to FOX 26. Reports say Lacy was found dead in Houston, but FOX 26 is working to confirm. Lacy transferred to LSU in 2022 and announced he was declaring for the NFL draft. Two days before his announcement, Lacy was allegedly involved in a deadly crash in Louisiana.



NFL prospect and former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has been found dead at 24 years old, the university confirms.

Kyren Lacy found dead

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 21: Kyren Lacy #2 of the LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the UCLA Bruins at Tiger Stadium on September 21, 2024, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

What we know:

Kyren Lacy was reportedly found dead between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. An official with Louisiana State University confirmed his death to FOX 26.

What we don't know:

Multiple reports say Lacy was found dead in Houston. FOX 26 is working to confirm.

Lacy's cause of death is not clear at this time.

The backstory:

According to the Associated Press, Kyren Lacy led LSU in touchdown receiving with nine last season. On Dec. 19, Lacy announced on X that he would be declaring for the NFL draft.

Two days before his announcement, Lacy was allegedly involved in a deadly crash in Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police, Lacy was recklessly driving on Louisiana State Highway 20 on Dec. 17, passing multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed.

Police say Lacy was driving in the southbound lanes, then crossed the centerline into the northbound lanes.

Allegedly, drivers in the northbound lanes swerved to avoid crashing into Lacy, then one of those drivers crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Kia Sorento in the southbound lanes.

A passenger in the Kia died from his injuries.

Police accused Lacy of driving from the scene without stopping to help or reporting his involvement.

LSU statement

What they're saying:

Louisiana State Univeristy issued the following statement:

"We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."