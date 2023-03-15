'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser talks TV show during Houston Rodeo visit

‘Yellowstone’ is without question one of the biggest cable shows of the last few years.

Kevin Costner may be the biggest name among the cast, but Cole Hauser has become the show's breakout star.

His portrayal of Rip Wheeler, a no nonsense, rough and tumble ranch hand has made him fan favorite with viewers.

Hauser was in town Tuesday night visiting the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for a Q&A with fans at the Ranch Restaurant.

He talked about his early days growing up in the country, working on 'Yellowstone,' and about the charitable organizations that he is involved with.

'Yellowstone' is currently in its fifth season on Paramount.