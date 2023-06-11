'Yellowstone' star Chef Gator is teaching fans how to eat like the Duttons with new cookbook

"Yellowstone" actor Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau is giving fans the chance to eat like a Dutton with his new cookbook.

The chef has served as the on-set caterer for the hit Paramount Network show's cast and crew since season one. He has also made numerous appearances throughout the series as the Dutton family's personal chef Gator.

On Sept. 12, Guilbeau will release "Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Cookbook," which comprises 55 recipes that were inspired by and featured on the show. In an interview with People magazine, Guilbeau explained how working on the series has honed his cooking skills .

"In my six years there, I’ve done some of my best work in my whole career as far as feeding people goes," the California native said.

Guilbeau told the outlet that he drew inspiration for many of the recipes from living under sometimes harsh conditions on the ranch in Montana.

"A lot of my inspiration comes from days on the ranch," he said. "Days where we were down, days where we were exhausted or cold or wet or hot, it really comes just from real life working on the Yellowstone."

Over the years, Gator has become a fan-favorite character. Some of his most memorable scenes include serving grilled octopus to a dismayed John Dutton (Kevin Costner), making Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) viral smoothie with "two scoops of ice cream and three shots of vodka" and exclaiming, "Now that's a f---ing biscuit!" after biting into one of his creations.

Guilbeau recalled that producers approached him with the idea of writing a cookbook for "Yellowstone" fans .

"Our executive producer, David Glasser, reached out to me first about possibly doing this, and they asked if I would be interested at all," he remembered.

Guilbeau said he told Glasser, "Well, wouldn't it be weird if I didn't?"

Glasser agreed, and Guilbeau began working on writing the cookbook, which he said has been "stressful."

"It was really new to me to literally put pen to paper," he admitted.

Guilbeau said that writing the cookbook was also challenging since he mostly uses his senses while cooking rather than precise measurements.

"I don’t know. I can smell it. It smells like that's how much to put in there," he told People.

"Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Cookbook" includes recipes for "Rip’s Fry Bread with Scrambled Eggs and Bacon," "Beth’s Cheesy Hamburger Mac Casserole" and the "Two Scoops of Ice Cream, Three Shots of Vodka" Smoothie, per People.

According to the cookbook's description on Amazon, it will also feature "Gator’s secrets to making a perfectly smoked pulled pork (a ranch hand staple), an authentic gumbo, and flawlessly fluffy biscuits."

Guilbeau told People that the "Rancher’s Chicken and Biscuit Dumplings" is his "favorite recipe in the whole book"

The chef, who originally hails from Santa Barbara, California, but was raised around Baton Rouge, Louisiana , said that the recipe reminds him of home.

"I don't know if I'd ever actually been real homesick before, and then, I was working in Pennsylvania and I don't know, I just felt really homesick one day," he said. "And the only thing I could think of was what my mom used to make every couple months."

"She would just make this very simple chicken soup with dumplings in it," he added.

Guilbeau said that the recipe has become a favorite with the "Yellowstone" cast and crew.

"They say the same thing I say, ‘I feel like I'm sitting in my mom's kitchen right now eating this,’ or they say something else that they're not supposed to tell their moms: ‘This is better than theirs,'" he recalled.

In addition to "Yellowstone," Guilbeau has cooked for the casts and crews of a long list of movies and TV shows including "Jurassic World," "Scream Queens," "Mindhunters," "American Horror Story" and "The Maze Runner," among others.

