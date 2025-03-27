Yale Street crash: Father who abandoned family after high-speed crash in custody, charged

The father, who officials said abandoned his wife and four children following a high-speed crash on Tuesday night, is now in custody, according to court records.

According to court documents, the father has been identified as 40-year-old Terrance Lee Carr.

Court records show Carr is currently charged with abandoning a child.

The backstory:

Houston police said on Tuesday that the crash occurred on the 5000 block of Yale where a failure to stop and render aid occurred.

Authorities said a Ford Expedition was traveling southbound going close to 100 miles per hour made contact with a Chevy Avalanche that was making an illegal right turn from the inside lane, striking the Ford Expedition.

Officials said the Expedition left the roadway and ended up in a bayou.

Police said the driver of the Expedition abandoned the vehicle with his wife and four children injured, took off running with another vehicle picking him up, and leaving the scene.

The wife and four children were taken to the hospital. The eldest child, who is 8-years-old, was ejected, and the others were toddlers, officials said. The other children were said to be 4-years-old, 3-years-old, and a 7-month-old infant.

Currently, officials stated three of people taken to the hospital were in critical, but stable condition, and the two others are in serious, but stable condition.

Authorities said they are looking for the driver of the Expedition.

No one in the Avalanche was injured in the crash.

Dig deeper:

Court records stated Carr was previously on bond for a separate offense of DWI with a child passenger, which were the same children involved in the crash. Carr was also charged with felon in possession of a weapon.

Carr also has a lengthy criminal history, according to court records. Carr has been charged with evading detention, burglary of a building, burglary with intent to commit another felony, assault of a family member, illegal dumping, possession/attempted possession of a controlled substance by fraud scheme, failure to identify to probation officer/false information/fugitive.