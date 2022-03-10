Expand / Collapse search

Video: Stolen yacht suspect crashes into boats in Newport Beach

By Joe Calabrese
Published 
Updated 7:47PM
California
FOX 11

VIDEO: Stolen yacht crashes into boats, Newport Beach harbor

One person was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing a yacht and crashing it into several boats docked at the Newport Harbor. The wild crash was all caught on video.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - One person is in custody Thursday after crashing a stolen yacht in Newport Beach.

Authorities say they were originally called to the 1200 block of W. Pacific Coast Highway for a vandalism call around 10:30 a.m. When officers arrived, a boat – believed to be stolen – was seen crashed into the marina. 

Alleged stolen boat driver crashes into parked boats

One person is in custody Thursday after Newport Beach Police said they stole a boat, then crashed it into a marina soon after.

SUGGESTED:

Video obtained by FOX 11 shows the stolen boat crashing into and over a docked boat, before colliding with a sailboat, completely destroying its mast. According to Newport Beach Police, nobody was injured.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

No information has been released about who the alleged boat thief is, or what his plan was in taking the yacht.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.