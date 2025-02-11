The Brief Centennial Celebration: A local World War II veteran is set to celebrate his 100th birthday with a special celebration. Life of Service: The veteran served in the military during World War II and later dedicated his life to civil rights activism. Secrets to Longevity: The veteran attributes his longevity to a healthy diet and a positive outlook on life.



A World War II Veteran has a big day coming up. He's turning 100-years-old.

Army Vet James Hennessee was born a century ago, and he's experienced a lot of change since ‘1925 America’ when he was born, until now.

World War II Veteran celebrating 100th Birthday

"Who's that handsome guy right there?" Mr. Hennessee's daughter, Sharon Williams, asks him while pointing to his military picture of his platoon.

"That's me," he answers.

The backstory:

Hennessee was drafted into the military when he was just a teenager. His picture of an all Black platoon is a reminder of the segregation in those days.

"Yes, they separated us."

He also says their living quarters and equipment were sub-par.

"That was a problem right there. No air conditioning. No nothing."

Hennessee spent years in the NAACP fighting for change.

"Mostly for schools, for education," says Hennessee.

What they're saying:

When asked how old he's turning on February 25, 2025, he answers, "Do I have to tell?" and laughs, looking at me through eyes that have seen a lot in his 100-year journey through life.

"Oh yes, let me tell you something. President Roosevelt and his wife were there. (You met President Roosevelt?) Yes," he answers.

What's next:

So, has he picked out what he's wearing to the big party? He has and what an outfit it is. His daughter shows us the sharp, snazzy tuxedo on the hanger, just waiting for him to slip into it. Once he arrives at the fiesta?

"I'm going to dance," Hennessee smiles, and he actually stands up and shows us some dance moves.

By the way, this WWII vet says the trick to still being able to cut a rug at your 100th birthday party is sticking to a healthy diet.

Thank you so much for your service, Army Veteran James Hennessee.