Wrong-way driver killed in deadly crash near Sealy identified as off-duty HPD officer

article

A deadly accident involving an 18-wheeler and a wrong-way driver has shut down traffic on I-10 westbound near Sealy

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the accident that happened around 6:25 a.m Thursday.

Houston police have identified the wrong-way driver as off-duty HPD officer Gizelle Solorio.

The Houston Police Department says Officer Gizelle Solorio died in a crash on I-10 West near Sealy. She was off duty at the time. (Houston Police Department)

Preliminary information shows that a 2018 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a trailer was traveling westbound, east of Mlcak Rd. while an eastbound 2013 Toyota Tacoma was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lane of traffic.

The Toyota, which was driven by Solorio, then struck the front center of the 18-wheeler.

​Solorio, 32, of Katy, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Advertisement

Guy Pearson, 65, of La Feria, was identified as the driver of the Kenworth. He was not injured.